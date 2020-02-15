Bottos Price Tops $0.0041 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and LBank. Bottos has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $519,319.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bottos has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 269.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00476287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $614.67 or 0.06149664 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00072403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025557 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BigONE, Bibox, OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

