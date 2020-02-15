BoutsPro Reaches Market Cap of $152,590.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $152,590.00 and approximately $35,238.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.03434040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00256276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003099 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

