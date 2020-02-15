Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. 957,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in BOX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 246,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BOX by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

