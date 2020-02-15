Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boxlight worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of BOXL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 114,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Securities began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boxlight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.