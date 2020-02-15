BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,301,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 777,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.80% of BP worth $1,030,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.