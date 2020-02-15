BQT One Day Trading Volume Tops $104,782.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $104,782.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 252.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00476580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.11 or 0.06134256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,139,148 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

