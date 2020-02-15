Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.71 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

