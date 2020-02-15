British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.44 ($7.74).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Numis Securities downgraded British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target (down from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 587.80 ($7.73) on Friday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 568.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

