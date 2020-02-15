Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) versus Provident Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFS) Financial Contrast

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 0.79% -0.14% -0.02% Provident Financial Services 25.88% 8.08% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Provident Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $16.10 million 2.68 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 3.48 $112.63 million $1.74 13.20

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

