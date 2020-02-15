Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to report sales of $272.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $308.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 227,659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

