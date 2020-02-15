Brokerages Anticipate Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.34. Allegion posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 3,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. 748,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 12 month low of $85.96 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.