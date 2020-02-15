Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $197.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.23 million and the lowest is $195.80 million. Employers reported sales of $205.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $789.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.10 million to $790.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.25 million, with estimates ranging from $745.10 million to $785.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

EIG opened at $44.32 on Friday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Employers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.