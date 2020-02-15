Brokerages Anticipate IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. IBERIABANK reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IBKC traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 302,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,737. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock worth $2,289,141 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter worth $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 202,723 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $14,506,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 132,798 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

