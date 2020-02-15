Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.17. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 430,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,209. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

