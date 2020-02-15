Brokerages Anticipate Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neenah.

NP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Neenah by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Neenah by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Neenah by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Neenah by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NP traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $69.23. 59,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

