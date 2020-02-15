Brokerages Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Nice posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nice by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.09. 284,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.01. Nice has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $182.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

