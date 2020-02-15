Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.78). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,340,000 after buying an additional 264,044 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,640,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

