Brokerages Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Tripadvisor reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

