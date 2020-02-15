Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. 132,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,576. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,610 shares of company stock worth $13,151,050.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,424,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,085,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

