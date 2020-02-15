Brokerages Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. Universal Forest Products reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Forest Products.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Universal Forest Products stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $49.77. 279,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,345. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

