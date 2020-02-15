Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Ball reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ball by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 272,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,026. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62. Ball has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.