Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of DVN opened at $22.82 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

