Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $805.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.20 million to $815.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $796.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $76.01 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

