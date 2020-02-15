Brokerages Expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.18 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $17.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $760,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

