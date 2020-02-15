Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.46. 6,627,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $432.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 341,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,203,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

