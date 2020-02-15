Brokerages Expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to post sales of $530.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $541.30 million. Masonite International posted sales of $528.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Masonite International by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. Masonite International has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $80.56.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

