Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $603.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report $603.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $610.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

