Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to report $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

