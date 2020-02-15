Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Targa Resources stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

