Brokerages Set $3.75 Price Target for Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:RLH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 129,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $69.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1,861.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,226,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,163,806 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 668,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 373,398 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

