Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,094,959.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,891. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 380,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 297,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.31. 383,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

