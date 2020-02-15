BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.10 ($2.91).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BT.A shares. HSBC cut BT Group – CLASS A to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 153.54 ($2.02) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.82. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12-month low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth bought 106,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.