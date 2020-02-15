BTU Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,708.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $11,708.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 272.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00485936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.51 or 0.06170968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.