Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.6 days. Approximately 38.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Buckle by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Buckle by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Buckle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Buckle by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKE. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

BKE opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.84. Buckle has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.78 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

