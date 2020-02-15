BUZZCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,663.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

