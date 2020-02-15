Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.61 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Bytom has a total market cap of $104.61 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Neraex, OKEx and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00775841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033889 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, CoinEgg, Neraex, CoinEx, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Huobi, BigONE, OKEx, CoinTiger, FCoin, BitMart, HitBTC, EXX, Cryptopia, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

