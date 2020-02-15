Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Cabot worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot by 119.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 62.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 397,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,917. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.