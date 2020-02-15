Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Update

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 982,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,105. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

