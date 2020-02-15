CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 574,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CAI International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CAI International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.81. 60,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,703. CAI International has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

