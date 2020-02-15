Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

