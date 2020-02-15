California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 110,450 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,450 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Laureate Education worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,509 shares of company stock worth $2,703,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

