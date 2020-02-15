California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 31,627 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

UE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.