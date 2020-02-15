California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Zogenix worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zogenix news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

