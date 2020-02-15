California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of WSFS Financial worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSFS opened at $41.03 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

