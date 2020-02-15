California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 31,494 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of NuStar Energy worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.64%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.