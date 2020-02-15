California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,168 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 363.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $281.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52 week low of $210.00 and a 52 week high of $413.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

