California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.53% of Astec Industries worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

