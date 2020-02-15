California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Columbia Property Trust worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE CXP opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

