California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Northwest Natural worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,031,000 after purchasing an additional 248,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NWN stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

