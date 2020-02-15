California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.27 Million Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Prospect Capital worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 59.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

